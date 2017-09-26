Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

Not so fast...

Last Friday, reports emerged that the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, was pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's baby—and the Internet was rocked.

While TMZ and outlets are reporting the surprising baby news, the Kardashians have yet to confirm the story. In fact, mama bear Kris Jenner has specifically stated to Ryan Seacrest that "Kylie's not confirming anything."

However, earlier today, Kim Kardashian broke her silence over the pregnancy hoopla when she had a feisty response to Harpers Bazaar's tweet that contained a link to the publication's story saying that the reality star was not happy to learn about her younger sister's pregnancy and the tweet, "This sounds like a very awkward conversation."

Along with a link to the original tweet, the reality star clapped back at the mag, writing, "This sounds like a very fake story..."

While this is neither a confirmation or a denial of the pregnancy news, it is the first time that the 36-year-old has spoken out in any capacity about the story.