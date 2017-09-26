American Idol Winner Scotty McCreery Is Engaged to Longtime Love Gabi Dugal

The season 10 American Idol winner popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in the mountains of North Carolina. His reps revealed that McCreery asked Dugal to join him on a hike up the couple's favorite trail and that he got down on one knee when they reached the top.
"I've been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened," McCreery said via a press release. "Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."
According to the release, McCreery proposed with a ring that he designed just for her. The ring contains an oval-cut diamond and sits on top of a diamond band.
It looks like Dugal, a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital, knew she wanted to be Mrs. McCreery from an early age. The press release stated that the couple met in kindergarten and that Dugal used to write "Mrs. Gabi McCreery " in her diary with hearts around it. However, the couple waited until they were older to become boyfriend and girlfriend. According to the press release, the two started dating six years ago during their senior year of high school.
Dugal has been supportive of McCreery's music career. The press release noted that she's accompanied him at several award shows and red carpet events and has even appeared in a few of his music videos, including the videos for his songs "The Trouble With Girls", "Feeling It" and "Five More Minutes."
"My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her," McCreery stated in the release. "When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness towards her."
The release stated that the couple plans to have a wedding in 2018.
Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. McCreery!