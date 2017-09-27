Eric Decker Struggles to Put Together a Crib for His Niece—and His Mother-in-Law Just Can't Believe It

Uncles to the rescue!

In this sneak peek from Wednesday's episode of Eric & Jessie, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker's brother, John James, go over to Sydney Rae Bass' condo and hilariously try to put together a crib for her baby girl.

"So, with Anthony on road trips for baseball, it's so great to have my family live in the same exact town as me because I can always lean on them and depend on them if I need anything," Sydney explains.

However, while the future uncles may have the right idea, their execution is far from perfect.