26 Faux Fur Jackets That Are Warm & Glam for Fall

Georgie Hunter/Getty Images
Georgie Hunter/Getty Images
Unsurprisingly, when the weather gets colder, you're going to need a jacket to keep warm.
What kind of overcoat you select is completely up to you, but we have a suggestion: faux fur. We know what you're thinking: Can I pull it off? The thought of a fuzzy all-over jacket might seem a tad dramatic, but choosing the right one can make all the difference. For starters, make sure it fits. Faux fur jackets are bulky by design, but that doesn't mean they can't have a flattering fit.
And did we mention: Go big when it comes to color. From electric blue to bold animal prints, no look is too loud.
For the best of the best, keep scrolling!
MSGM Faux Fur Jacket, $995
BB Dakota Tucker Jacket, $135
Article continues below
H&M Short Faux Fur Coat, $129
Article continues below
Article continues below
Frame Faux Fur Coat, $695
Article continues below
Article continues below
Topshop Faux Fur Coat, $150
Article continues below
LPA Faux Fur Jacket 413, $328
Article continues below
Miu Miu Faux-Fur Jacket, $2,510
Article continues below
See: Cozy and chic!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.