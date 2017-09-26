26 Faux Fur Jackets That Are Warm & Glam for Fall

Unsurprisingly, when the weather gets colder, you're going to need a jacket to keep warm.

What kind of overcoat you select is completely up to you, but we have a suggestion: faux fur. We know what you're thinking: Can I pull it off? The thought of a fuzzy all-over jacket might seem a tad dramatic, but choosing the right one can make all the difference. For starters, make sure it fits. Faux fur jackets are bulky by design, but that doesn't mean they can't have a flattering fit.

And did we mention: Go big when it comes to color. From electric blue to bold animal prints, no look is too loud.