26 Faux Fur Jackets That Are Warm & Glam for Fall

Branded: Faux Fur Coats

Georgie Hunter/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, when the weather gets colder, you're going to need a jacket to keep warm.

What kind of overcoat you select is completely up to you, but we have a suggestion: faux fur. We know what you're thinking: Can I pull it off? The thought of a fuzzy all-over jacket might seem a tad dramatic, but choosing the right one can make all the difference. For starters, make sure it fits. Faux fur jackets are bulky by design, but that doesn't mean they can't have a flattering fit.

And did we mention: Go big when it comes to color. From electric blue to bold animal prints, no look is too loud.

For the best of the best, keep scrolling!

MSGM

MSGM Faux Fur Jacket, $995

BB Dakota

BB Dakota Tucker Jacket, $135

Majorelle

Majorelle Faux Fur Stella Coat, $258

Topshop

Topshop Claire Luxe Faux Fur Coat, $150

BLANKNYC

BLANKNYC Special Snowflake Jacket, $198

H&M

H&M Short Faux Fur Coat, $129

LPA x Revolve

LPA x Revolve Faux Fur Jacket 413, $298

Tularosa

Tularosa Violet Faux Fur Shag Coat, $168

Mother

Mother Daredevils Run Jacket, $375

BLANKNYC

BLANKNYC Sailor Reversible Faux Fur Trim Jacket, $168

Frame

Frame Faux Fur Coat, $695

Free People

Free People Dolman Jacket, $160

Helmut Lang

Helmut Lang Faux Fur Jacket, $795

Forever 21

Forever 21 Plus Size SHACI Faux Fur Open-Front Jacket, $125

MARC JACOBS

MARC JACOBS Patchwork Faux Fur Jacket, $1,400

Topshop

Topshop Faux Fur Coat, $150

Mother

Mother The Letterman Faux Fur Jacket, $375

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg Faux Fur Jacket, $598

BCBGeneration

BCBGeneration Faux Fur Trim Puffy Bomber Jacket, $150

Kensie

Kensie 'Teddy Bear' Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat, $130

LPA

LPA Faux Fur Jacket 413, $328

Miu Miu

Miu Miu Faux-Fur Jacket, $2,510

McQ Alexander McQueen

McQ Alexander McQueen Cropped Faux Fur Jacket, $304

Forever 21

Forever 21 Plus Size SHACI Faux Fur Colorblock Jacket, $98

Forever 21

Forever 21 Plus Size Shaci Faux Fur Jacket, $98

Mejane

Mejane Juniors Faux Fur Jacket, $30

See: Cozy and chic! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

