Jane Fonda and Ellen DeGeneres Have an Idea for a 9 to 5 Sequel

Jane Fonda and Ellen DeGeneres may have just had their next big idea.

The iconic actress paid a visit to the host's daytime talk show on Tuesday to dish on her upcoming film reunion with Robert Redford in Our Souls at Night, her upcoming 80th birthday and getting back together with the 9 to 5 gals at the recent Emmy Awards.

However, when the topic of the iconic film came up, creativity struck DeGeneres, who insisted Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton bring the movie back to the big screen.

"I think you should do another movie. I think the three of you should remake 9 to 5," the host said. "I mean—a whole current version."

"At our ages, either we'd own the company or we'd be in a retirement home," Fonda quipped, contemplating the possibility of a sequel. "Nowadays, it wouldn't be called 9 to 5. It'd be called…5 to 9."