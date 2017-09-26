Why Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Choosing Family Over Fame

They had a coffee date planned, but Joanna had to cancel because she hurt her back and was going into the hospital for surgery. Chip never called, never sent flowers, nothing! (He maintained he thought that would've been weird after one date.) In fact, he didn't call until early January because he had made a $50 bet with a friend as to who could refrain from calling their dates back the longest. (Chip also admitted he may have still been seeing a few other girls off and on at the time.)

Their second date was a basketball game and that was that. Four months later, Chip told Joanna he loved her and she said, "Thank you." Two weeks after that, he tried it again and she said, "I love you, too."

They married on May 31, 2003, at the Earle Harrison House, a historic mansion with gardens full of roses. The bride wore a $500 off-the-rack dress and the groom and his buddies rented tuxes from the mall. Joanna arrived with her dad via horse-drawn carriage and Chip's dad was also his best man. The newlyweds honeymooned in New York City.

When one half of a duo almost always gets the shaft in the editing room, Chip and Joanna are somehow both likable. It helps that, off-camera they haven't tried to pretend everything's easy, all the time. "It is not for everybody," Chip has admitted about their lifestyle, in which their business follows them around 24/7, and the cameras are there almost as much.

"Nobody could ever script Chip Carter Gaines, even if they tried," Joanna wrote. "And I would never have signed on if I couldn't be myself. I've come way too far in my life and career to compromise now, and for HGTV to allow us to be faithful to who we are and to showcase our business and our expertise has been an absolute honor."