Jodie Sweetin's Ex Has "Serious Concerns" for Her Sobriety, but Her Rep Calls Them "Baseless"

Jodie Sweetin is firing back in response to "baseless" claims made by her ex-husband.

The Fuller House actress is responding to documents her ex Morty Coyle recently filed in their custody case. Sweetin and Coyle were married for three years, from 2012 to 2015, and they share a seven-year-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Coyle has "serious concerns" for Sweetin's sobriety and says in the documents that he's worried her split with fiancé Justin Hodak caused her to relapse. But Sweetin's rep is denying the claims.