Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook have tied the knot.

Her rep confirmed that the two lovebirds had an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend.

The actress shared an Instagram photo of her holding her growing baby bump in a white dress and her camera assistant beau resting his hand on her belly with a band on that finger. A second ring can also be seen resting on top of Stiles' engagement ring.

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ✨" Stiles captioned the photo with a winking emoji.