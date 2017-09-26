Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook have tied the knot.
Her rep confirmed that the two lovebirds had an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend.
The actress shared an Instagram photo of her holding her growing baby bump in a white dress and her camera assistant beau resting his hand on her belly with a band on that finger. A second ring can also be seen resting on top of Stiles' engagement ring.
"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ✨" Stiles captioned the photo with a winking emoji.
The 10 Things I Hate About You star announced her engagement to Cook Jan. 4, 2016. Stiles posted a picture of her and Cook holding hands on Instagram with a ring on her finger. "Best Christmas Ever!" she captioned the photo.
According to People, Cook proposed to Stiles on Christmas Eve at a private residence in Isla Grande in Colombia.
"That's where we got engaged," Stiles told the magazine in 2016. "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."
Stiles and Cook met on the of set of Blackway.
Congratulations to the newlyweds.