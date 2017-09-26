Gigi Hadid Is Bringing Back the Brand That Invented Skinny Jeans

Gotham/GC Images
Fiorucci might be the hottest label back on the fashion scene, and we've got the photo evidence to prove it.
The Italian brand was founded back in 1967 not only as a clothing company, but as an experiment in art and style. Provocative artwork, covers of i-D magazine and parties at Studio 54 made Fiorucci the pop culture brand of its generation. These are also the people you have to thank for inventing the skinny jean and glorifying leopard print in its many fashionable forms.
And now it has been resurrected, with models like Gigi Hadid and Haiely Baldwin bringing it back to life on the style circuit. Fiorucci also hosted a wild, disco-hothouse kind of a party to kick off London Fashion Week to remind industry insiders what the company is all about.
The Fiorucci aesthetic always straddled the line between kitsch and cool, keeping the look forever young and casual—think PVC leggings, funky accessories and cherub graphics. So it's no surprise that our favorite street style stars are gravitating towards the brand and rocking their T-shirts. If you're into the undying athleisure trend (and really, who isn't?), this is a comfy-chic style you'll likely pick up on.
And you don't need to be a Fiorucci girl to get the look. It all comes down to styling.
While Gigi and Hailey opted for simpler cropped T-shirts, we've also spotted models like Martha Hunt rocking tops with the brand's quirkier designs. Whichever look you want to cop—white, striped, logo or plain—this kind of tee looks best paired with jeans (which makes sense from the brand that brought us stretch denim). Gigi's outfit defines ultimate chill, as she paired her crisp shirt with high-waisted mom jeans and mules. Hailey, on the other hand, looks ready to hit the dance floor in a pair of denim cutoffs, over-the-knee boots and lots of midriff. Extra points for the '80s-era glittery diamond belt—Cher would approve.
That's the beauty of styling a T-shirt—it's an effortless look that can transition from a day around the city to a night at the club. Your top becomes the base layer for outfit experimentation where comfort is never compromised.
Want to rock a Fiorucci t-shirt like a street style star? Scroll through the options below to get the look at any price point.
We've never been more convinced to invest in a T-shirt.
