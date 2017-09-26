Sofia Vergara Is the World's Highest-Paid TV Actress Once Again: Find Out How Much She Earned This Year

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all?
Yes, Forbes revealed its list of highest-paid television actresses, and for the third year in a row, the Modern Family star remains at the top.
Vergara made a whopping $41.5 million over the last year—a quarter of which was made from her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, while the rest comes from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl and Pepsi.
In 2016, she saw her first solo run at the top with $43 million, and the year before that, she tied for the No.1 spot with Kaley Cuoco for $28.5 million.
This year, Cuoco finished in the No.2 spot for the second year in a row, racking up $26 million, which she mostly earned from her role on The Big Bang Theory.
Mindy Kaling tied for the third spot with Ellen Pompeo, both making around $13 million this year. While most of Pompeo's income is earned from her role on Grey's Anatomy, Kaling has seen payouts from films like Oceans 8 and A Wrinkle in Time as well as a deal with McDonald's.
Finally, the fifth spot belongs to Mariska Hargitay, who continues to see a financially successful run on Law & Order: SVU.
You can check out Forbes' full list of highest paid TV actresses here.