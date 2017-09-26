Sofia Vergara Is the World's Highest-Paid TV Actress Once Again: Find Out How Much She Earned This Year

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran Are "Just Friends"

Julia Stiles, Preston J.Cook

Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 2's Revelation About Jack's Death Is Just the Beginning, Milo Ventimiglia Warns

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all?

Sofia Vergara!

Yes, Forbes revealed its list of highest-paid television actresses, and for the third year in a row, the Modern Family star remains at the top.

Vergara made a whopping $41.5 million over the last year—a quarter of which was made from her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, while the rest comes from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl and Pepsi.

In 2016, she saw her first solo run at the top with $43 million, and the year before that, she tied for the No.1 spot with Kaley Cuoco for $28.5 million.

Photos

Forbes' 2017 Ranking of the World's Highest-Paid Comedians

This year, Cuoco finished in the No.2 spot for the second year in a row, racking up $26 million, which she mostly earned from her role on The Big Bang Theory.

Mindy Kaling tied for the third spot with Ellen Pompeo, both making around $13 million this year. While most of Pompeo's income is earned from her role on Grey's Anatomy, Kaling has seen payouts from films like Oceans 8 and A Wrinkle in Time as well as a deal with McDonald's. 

Finally, the fifth spot belongs to Mariska Hargitay, who continues to see a financially successful run on Law & Order: SVU.

You can check out Forbes' full list of highest paid TV actresses here.

TAGS/ Money , Sofia Vergara , Mindy Kaling , Kaley Cuoco , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.