Here Are Viola Davis' Expert Tips for a Trip to Disneyland

When it comes to Disneyland, Viola Davis is a bonafide pro.

In fact, as she dished to Jimmy Kimmel Monday night, she visited the Anaheim theme park eight times last year alone. "I'm addicted," she declared.

While you never need a reason to go to the "Happiest Place on Earth," the Oscar winner has a permanent Disney sidekick—her 7-year-old daughter, Genesis. "Everytime I said, 'Genesis, whenever you want to go, Mommy's ready, ok?"

Fortunately for Genesis—and all of us watching—Davis has picked up a few things from all of her time spent at the theme park. Listen up!