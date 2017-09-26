Drew Scott Is Preparing for the "Sexiest Rumba" After Dancing With the Stars Injury

Drew Scott isn't going to let a little hamstring injury keep him from the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars.
The Property Brothers star injured his hamstring while rehearsing on Sunday, Sept. 24 and almost sat out the competition on Monday, Sept. 25. He prevailed and along with professional partner Emma Slater received a score of 20 from the judges for their quickstep to "Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)" by Louis Prima.
"We weren't going to let that stop us tonight. At least I didn't have to do a lot of low lunges, the quickstep is all high energy and it's taller. I felt alive out there; the energy in the room was amazing," Drew told E! News backstage.
He injured his hamstring while rehearsing for the rumba, which he will dance on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
"There is some worry because that's what triggered the worry in the first place," Drew said. His plans before returning to the dance floor include icing the injury and physical therapy. "Anything I can do to make this work," he said. "We are going to give the sexiest rumba that you have ever seen!"
But just how sexy and raunchy will it get after judge Len Goodman criticized Terrell Owens.
"I'm too much of a nerd to be raunchy," Drew laughed.
Emma said it took them a few days to get into the sultry realm the rumba demands.
"Every time he would look at me I would see this geeky face and I would just be hysterics," Emma said.
There's pressure to deliver for Drew, this is his favorite dance of "all time."
Watch the video above for more from Drew and Emma.
Dancing With the Stars' Latin night airs Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.