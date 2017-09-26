Madonna Does a Kim Kardashian Impression for Lip Flip With Jimmy Fallon

by Samantha Schnurr

Is that Kim Kardashian? Not quite. 

The reality star made an unexpected appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night thanks to Madonna. During a hilarious and equally bizarre round of Lip Flip—in which Jimmy Fallon and his famous guest virtually swap mouths and speak as if they are the other—the pop queen was tasked with doing her best impression of the reality star while arriving and leaving a party. It seems Madonna has been paying attention to her reality TV because she totally nailed it. 

"Hiiiiii," she mimicked in a high-pitched tone. "Byeeeeee." Judging by the audience's laughter, it was quite the imitation. 

Madonna's Sweet Family Photos

Madonna, The Tonight Show, Lip Flip

YouTube

The eccentric segment also featured a British accent, a Brooklyn accent, talk of the solar eclipse, an edited performance of "You Give Love a Bad Name" and a rap featuring a beat by Madonna.

Of course, few things are off limits for the bold icon. In fact, when she and the host reminisced about the last time she was on The Tonight Show, she dropped this tidbit about meeting former President Barack Obama.  

"That was one of the most unforgettable moments fo my life," she dished. "I'm still having erotic dreams about it."

Hey, we can always count on Madonna to keep it real. 

