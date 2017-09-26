Wendy Williams Addresses Claims Her Husband Is Having an Affair: "I Stand By My Guy"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Fixer Upper

Fixer Upper Ending With Season 5: Chip and Joanna Gaines Bid a "Bittersweet" Goodbye

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Chrissy Metz Questioned if She Was on Punk'd When Oprah Invited Her to Lunch

Drew Scott and Emma Slater, DWTS

Drew Scott Is Preparing for the "Sexiest Rumba" After Dancing With the Stars Injury

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Wendy Williams usually dishes on the Hot Topics, but this week, she's at the center of one of them. 

A new report by DailyMailTV on Monday accused Williams' husband of nearly 20 years, Kevin Hunter, of leading a "secret double life" and engaging in an alleged affair with another woman for more than a decade. The report also alleged Hunter spends his time between a house with Williams and another with his alleged mistress.

In response to the claims, the 53-year-old Emmy nominee's spokesperson, Ronn Torossian, issued the following response to The Daily Mail. "One plus one does not equal three," he told the outlet. "This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter, but there is no 'there' there," he concluded, referencing Gertrude Stein's famous line about nothing significant existing in a place.  

Photos

Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

In true Wendy Williams fashion, she could not ignore the elephant in the room, so she addressed the rumors head-on Tuesday morning from her hosting chair. "It's weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic," she began following supportive applause from her audience. "It's some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband."

Without giving the story too much attention, she continued, "You can believe what you want, but..." and then held up her left hand to show her wedding ring. 

"I stand by my guy," she declared. "We commuted this morning."

"All is well in Hunterville," Williams assured. "Don't believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you—I would let you know."

As she concluded the personal portion, Williams quipped, "I'll be following this story, so I guess I'll have to watch to find out what happens."

TAGS/ Wendy Williams , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.