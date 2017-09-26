The Real Housewives of Dallas' Shocking Hot Mic Moment Explained? LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond and Cary Deuber Speak Out

The Real Housewives of Dallas had perhaps one of the most shocking hot mic moments ever. Yes, even more shocking than all of Tom D'Agostino's hot mic moments on The Real Housewives of New York City.

In the Monday, Sept. 25 episode of RHOD, LeeAnne Locken was heard saying this to Brandi Redmond about fellow cast member Cary Deuber:

"You really think I want to get naked like this around Cary? How much fun do you think she's going to make of me then? Why is it so f—king important to Cary to come for me all the time? Because I'm gonna do something. She's gonna come for me one day and it isn't going to be pretty. Her husband gets his d--k sucked at The Round-Up. I know the boys who did it. I didn't grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth…I grew up with a lot of things in my hands and they're not knives, they're just hands. But they work quite well."