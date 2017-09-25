Adam Levine Reveals Surprising Emotional Connection to The Voice's Dave Crosby and His Daughter Claire

Say it with us now: Awwww!

As if viral video stars Dave Crosby and his daughter Claire hadn't already stolen our hearts a million times over with their adorable duets of Disney classics on YouTube, they had to go and steal the show during the season 13 premiere of The Voice when Dave, emboldened by the fame his adorable daughter has amassed, decided it was time to pursue his musical dreams once more.

After a gorgeous performance of Death Cab for Cutie's "I'll Follow You Into the Dark," coach Adam Levine, who turned around for the crooner and ultimately landed him on his team, admitted that he found the guy familiar. As luck would have it, after Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose into the world, a friend shared Dave and Clarie's videos with him.