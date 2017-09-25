Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Just Gifted Daughter Taylor the "Best Birthday Ever"

Adam Levine Reveals Surprising Emotional Connection to The Voice's Dave Crosby and His Daughter Claire
Tarek El Moussa made sure his daughter's birthday celebration was far from a flop.
As Taylor turned 7 years old this weekend, the Flip or Flop star decided to go big with a mermaid-themed party in Orange County.
"I knew she wanted a mermaid theme. There's a little mermaid place we went to once and she wanted to go so I said why not bring the mermaids home," Tarek shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively about the gathering designed by Glittery and Stylish Events. "She's super excited and when she got here, she was super impressed."
He added, "I like surprises. I like to surprise people."
As documented on Instagram, Saturday's birthday party was only part of the celebration for Taylor.
Earlier in the week, both Tarek and Christina El Moussa came together at Taylor's school for a b-day festival. And while Tarek enjoyed a "date night" with his baby girl Friday evening, Christina was also able to enjoy a "staycation" with Taylor at the Montage Laguna Beach over the weekend.
"It's really important for [the kids] to know that we still care about each other," Tarek explained to us. "We celebrated Taylor's birthday together at school [Friday] so in general, we're just trying to keep them happy and positive and do fun things and they're doing really well."
He continued, "It's been great. She even told me it's her best birthday ever, which was really nice."
As to why Tarek likes to go big for his children's birthdays, the reasons are simple. Growing up, the HGTV star has fond memories of how his parents celebrated major events.
And while Taylor may only be seven, Tarek has no doubts she will remember the small things like when daddy took her to Toys R Us for an "American Girl shopping spree."
"I had good parents growing up and I remember all the little things they did so I know that every single thing I do now will affect her in the future and she will remember all these small things," Tarek shared with us. "Even the date night alone was amazing and I know for the rest of her life, she'll remember that."
