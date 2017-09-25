Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Just Gifted Daughter Taylor the "Best Birthday Ever"

Tarek El Moussa made sure his daughter's birthday celebration was far from a flop.

As Taylor turned 7 years old this weekend, the Flip or Flop star decided to go big with a mermaid-themed party in Orange County.

"I knew she wanted a mermaid theme. There's a little mermaid place we went to once and she wanted to go so I said why not bring the mermaids home," Tarek shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively about the gathering designed by Glittery and Stylish Events. "She's super excited and when she got here, she was super impressed."

He added, "I like surprises. I like to surprise people."

As documented on Instagram, Saturday's birthday party was only part of the celebration for Taylor.