These Once Upon a Time Season 7 Character Portraits Will Take Your Breath Away

Once Upon a Time

ABC

You've never seen your Once Upon a Time favorites quite like this!

In advance of the ABC hit's rebooted seventh season premiere, the network's sharing some seriously swoon-worthy snapshots of the new and returning characters taking center stage in the new episodes—and E! News has your exclusive first look!

They're all here: the returning trio of faves (Lana Parrilla's Evil Queen, Colin O'Donoghue's Hook and Robert Carlyle's Rumplestiltskin) and the seven newbies joining the fun. Our personal faves? An especially fierce Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) and an even fiercer Evil Queen holding court atop her new bar. And the most shocking? That'd be a dressed-down Rumple. Mr. Gold in denim?! We're still processing that one.

To hold you over until it's time for our first trip to Hyperion Heights, check out the fantastic photos below!

Photos

Once Upon a Time Season 7: Everything We Know

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Henry Mills (Andrew J. West)

Henry's all grown up and forgotten all about his magical past. Even scarier? He's an Uber driver now!

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Drizella (Adelaide Kane)

Cinderella's evil stepsister, played by the Reign alum, also goes by Ivy in the Hyperion Heights-set real world.

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Hook (Colin O'Donoghue)

As one of the three series regulars to stick around from season six, Hook will go by Rogers in the new Hyperion Heights neighborhood. Make that Officer Rogers. That's right: Hook's a cop.

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Cinderella (Dania Ramirez)

Get ready to meet a whole new Cinderella, otherwise known as Jacinda in the cursed Hyperion Heights.

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Lucy (Alison Fernandez)

Following in her father's footsteps, Lucy's on a mission to remind adult Henry that magic exists and he's her father.

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle)

Little is known about Rumple's new identity in the world of Hyperion Heights. But apparently he's rocking jeans now!

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar)

Meet your new fierce villain, OUAT fans. Cinderella's evil stepmother, who goes by the equally devious-sounding name Victoria Belfrey in Hyperion Heights, looks ready to give the Evil Queen a run for her money!

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Regina (Lana Parrilla)

Speaking of the Evil Queen, get a look at her holding court in her new Hyperion Heights digs, Roni's. That's right, Regina's now a barkeep—and she's no longer Regina. Say hello to Roni.

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Tiana (Mekia Cox)

The Princess and the Frog character, who goes by the name Sabine in Hyperion Heights, will get her own origin story in the new season. Get ready to see a whole lot of her, as Cox has been upped from guest star to series regular!

Once Upon a Time

ABC

Alice (Rose Reynolds)

Say goodbye to Wonderland and hello to Hyperion Heights, Alice. Or should we refer to her as Tilly? (You'll see...)

Once Upon a Time

ABC

The Happy Family

Will Henry, Cinderella and Lucy be able to come together as a family unit? We sure can't wait to find out!

Which photo did you already make your iPhone wallpaper? Share your favorite in the comments below!

Once Upon a Time returns for season seven on its new night, Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

