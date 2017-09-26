These Once Upon a Time Season 7 Character Portraits Will Take Your Breath Away

You've never seen your Once Upon a Time favorites quite like this!

In advance of the ABC hit's rebooted seventh season premiere, the network's sharing some seriously swoon-worthy snapshots of the new and returning characters taking center stage in the new episodes—and E! News has your exclusive first look!

They're all here: the returning trio of faves (Lana Parrilla's Evil Queen, Colin O'Donoghue's Hook and Robert Carlyle's Rumplestiltskin) and the seven newbies joining the fun. Our personal faves? An especially fierce Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) and an even fiercer Evil Queen holding court atop her new bar. And the most shocking? That'd be a dressed-down Rumple. Mr. Gold in denim?! We're still processing that one.

To hold you over until it's time for our first trip to Hyperion Heights, check out the fantastic photos below!