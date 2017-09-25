Kelly Ripa Can't Get Enough of Ryan Seacrest and His Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

We can officially count Kelly Ripa in the Ryan Seacrest—Shayna Taylor fan club.
As LIVE With Kelly and Ryan viewers know, being a great co-host partly means you are open and honest about your personal life.
Kelly is no stranger to talking about her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children. As for Ryan, he's totally comfortable discussing his romance more and more with Shayna.
"That means she has given me permission to profess our relationship to the world. It means we've been together for a while now," Ryan shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively after a taping in New York City. "She's amazing and she's fun. I'm lucky to be in the same room as she is."
But wait a second; Kelly also loves when the model shows up behind the scenes to watch the ABC show.
"She sometimes hurts our eyes. Like she looks so good," she shared. "One day she'll stop by and I'll be like, 'She's like everything.' She's like the sun."
Ryan added, "I can't have her come to the show too much. She distracts me. I'll be talking and then I see her."
While we're pretty sure Shayna knows this already, Kelly was the first to tell E! News why Ryan is such a great catch. While he may be successful, a sharp dresser—he was wearing Ryan Seacrest Distinction today—and now a talk-show pro, Kelly believes the inside is most impressive.
"He could be penny-less but he is just a good soul. He's a good person and he cares about people. He's authentic. It's not an act. This is not an act," she explained. "This is who he is. He's a tireless worker. He's incredibly empathetic. He's empathetic to women's causes and women's issues in a way that I'm just…He never ceases to amaze me. Jackpot."
Not to be outdone, Ryan shared that his co-host always delivers good advice. The radio host also called her "my life coach."
