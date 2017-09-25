It Movie Sequel Set to Scare Audiences in September 2019

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were Cornered by Paparazzi—Did They Confirm or Deny the Pregnancy Rumors?
We have two years to prepare ourselves for Pennywise's return!
On Monday it was announced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema that the It movie sequel will be released in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019. It was just weeks ago that 2017's It movie, starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, was released and it has already passed The Exorcist to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time! So it seems like audiences are definitely ready for some more scary Pennywise scenes.
Skarsgård talked about his role in the movie and his character's "demonic" smile during a recent appearance on Conan. When asked how he came up with the smile, the actor explained it's something he's been doing since he was 10. He even admits that he used to scare his little brother with the character he created along with the smile!
Take a look at Skarsgård talking about getting into character in the video above!