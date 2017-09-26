The Power of Nashville: Inside Hollywood's Obsession With Music City

Call it Hollywood East. Call it New York City West. But whatever you call it, Nashville has attracted a very sizable (and specific) group of stars.

More than ever, celebrities are taking the opportunity to do their business in Los Angeles but their pleasure everywhere else. Whether they're decamping to raise their children out of the glare of paparazzi lights or choosing a small town over the hustle and bustle of Sunset Boulevard, it's not unusual for A-listers to be spread across the country. (And, with the proliferation of movies and television shows filming in Vancouver or Atlanta, it's getting more and more popular).

But even before all that, Nashville has held court as a hotspot for celebrity real estate. Country singers, their spouses and even a movie mogul or two all call the Music City home at least some of the time.