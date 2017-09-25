Here's Where Things Stand With Tony Raines and His Girlfriend After The Challenge's Cheating Scandal

"If they had to put a title on the status of their relationship right now it'd be 'it's complicated,'" a source close to Tony shared with E! News exclusively. "Her and Tony talked about it long distance but Tony didn't want to deal with it until he got home so he initially denied it over the phone. Once he came back, he admitted it and it's caused a lot of tension ever since."
Our source added, "He realizes that may have not been the best way to handle it at the time, and now that the episodes are airing they both have to relive it so things are pretty complicated."
While Alyssa has since deleted her Instagram account, Tony recently used the social media platform to share a throwback photo with his leading lady.
"Young Love," the Real World: Skeletons alum captioned the PDA pic with the broken heart emoji. "08. 09. 2009 #TBT." Their last fresh post together was all the way back in April.
"Tony really just wants to get back to a good place with Alyssa and is broken hearted about the mistake he made, which is one of the reasons why he posted that throw back photo," our source shared. "He misses when things were that good between them. Tony is surprised she's still even in communication with him but they're talking and have a lot to work out. He loves her and wants to do anything he can to make it right."
"There are just a lot of trust issues they have to work through right now," our source added.
The Challenge: XXX airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. only on MTV.