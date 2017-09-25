Here's Where Things Stand With Tony Raines and His Girlfriend After The Challenge's Cheating Scandal

Reality TV plus romantic relationships equals one complicated situation.

As fans of The Challenge: XXX witnessed earlier this season, Tony Raines made out with fellow contestant Camila Nakagawa on the back of a cast bus during a wild night out.

While hookups are more than common in the MTV reality series franchise, Tony had one big problem: The father of two had girlfriend Alyssa Giacone back home.

Viewers were thrown another curve ball when Tony called Alyssa over the phone and denied anything had happened.

So what's going on with these two now that the episodes have aired? It's a work in progress.