EXCLUSIVE!

Here's Where Things Stand With Tony Raines and His Girlfriend After The Challenge's Cheating Scandal

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Hudson, Urbanworld Film Festival

Kate Hudson on Her Drastic Buzz-Cut Makeover: ''My Kids Really Didn't Care''

Kylie Jenner, iHeart Radio Festival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were Cornered by Paparazzi—Did They Confirm or Deny the Pregnancy Rumors?

Mandy Moore Dishes on Fiance and Milo Ventimiglia

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Reality TV plus romantic relationships equals one complicated situation.

As fans of The Challenge: XXX witnessed earlier this season, Tony Raines made out with fellow contestant Camila Nakagawa on the back of a cast bus during a wild night out.

While hookups are more than common in the MTV reality series franchise, Tony had one big problem: The father of two had girlfriend Alyssa Giacone back home.

Viewers were thrown another curve ball when Tony called Alyssa over the phone and denied anything had happened.

So what's going on with these two now that the episodes have aired? It's a work in progress.

Photos

The Most Scandalous Moments on Reality TV

A post shared by Tony MTV (@t_raines) on

"If they had to put a title on the status of their relationship right now it'd be 'it's complicated,'" a source close to Tony shared with E! News exclusively. "Her and Tony talked about it long distance but Tony didn't want to deal with it until he got home so he initially denied it over the phone. Once he came back, he admitted it and it's caused a lot of tension ever since."

Our source added, "He realizes that may have not been the best way to handle it at the time, and now that the episodes are airing they both have to relive it so things are pretty complicated."

While Alyssa has since deleted her Instagram account, Tony recently used the social media platform to share a throwback photo with his leading lady.

"Young Love," the Real World: Skeletons alum captioned the PDA pic with the broken heart emoji. "08. 09. 2009 #TBT." Their last fresh post together was all the way back in April.

"Tony really just wants to get back to a good place with Alyssa and is broken hearted about the mistake he made, which is one of the reasons why he posted that throw back photo," our source shared. "He misses when things were that good between them. Tony is surprised she's still even in communication with him but they're talking and have a lot to work out. He loves her and wants to do anything he can to make it right."

"There are just a lot of trust issues they have to work through right now," our source added.

The Challenge: XXX airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. only on MTV.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

TAGS/ Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.