You've Got to See These Insane Celebrity Pumpkin Carvings

Fall has officially, well, fallen, and that can only mean one thing: Halloween is just around the corner!

As we obsess over pumpkin spice everything, some people are sticking to the old-school stuff—like just plain pumpkins, before the lattes, cookies, pie or whatever else you can create out of fall's favorite gourd.

For example, one award-winning artist has taken over Instagram with his insanely detailed pop culture-themed pumpkin carvings that would turn your front porch into the coolest place to be on Halloween.

Ladies and gentleman, introducing The Pumpkin Geek!