Everything We Know About Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Unlikely Relationship

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News
We didn't see this one coming...
Despite their 15-year age difference, the romance between father of three Scott Disick and teen model Sofia Richie is heating up. The pair were spotted in Miami over the weekend, kissing, canoodling and having a grand old party time together. From romantic dinners to kiss-filled outings on yachts and romantic strolls, the twosome seemed to be showing some major PDA everywhere they went.
Of course, this unlikely union between Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old model daughter has many wanting to know more about the pair.
So here's everything we know about their romance from the get go...