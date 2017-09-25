Prince Harry Visits Meghan Markle on the Set of Suits Before Attending Invictus Games

It's time for take your boyfriend to work day, with a royal twist!

While all eyes may be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today after making their first official joint appearance as a couple, E! News has learned the pair was able to meet up at a special location days days beforehand.

A source confirms to us that Prince Harry recently visited his girlfriend on the Toronto set of her USA Network series Suits.

"The Suits visit was planned a couple of weeks in advance," an insider shared with E! News. "Harry's never seen her at her workplace before so she was excited to arrange it. No one was expecting him to show up, just a few people knew."

Our source added, "But it was a quiet visit, he wasn't there posing for photos with 100 people. A lot of people didn't even know he was there after word got out."