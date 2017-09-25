Fernanda Castillo Pays Tribute to Her Family Members Killed in Mexico's Earthquake

Fernanda Castillo, 2016 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Mexico was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The tremblor came on the 32nd anniversary of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in modern history in 1985. By Wednesday the death toll rose to at least 295, according to NBC News.

Now, Mexico is left to assess the damage, try to find survivors and mourn those who lost their lives.

Fernanda Castillo, one of the stars of El Señor de Los Cielos, took to Instagram to do just that. The 35-year-old actress' cousins were among those killed by the deadly quake. 

"I think that the silence will contain me, but the pain screams. I ask myself so many things. Things that don't have answers on days like these. I don't know what to do with this unexpected pain," she writes in Spanish along with a photo of her cousin Florencia and her cousin's husband Martin. "I know that wherever you both are, you're hugging, smiling, and that's how I want to remember you both. That's how you'll stay in my soul and in the hearts of all that loved you guys. We're never going to forget you." 

Mi rostro se rompe, el llanto no me cabe en el pecho , pienso que el silencio va a contenerme , el dolor grita. Me pregunto muchas cosas, cosas que no tienen respuesta en días como estos...No se que hacer con este dolor inesperado, tengo miedo... Veo hacia afuera y hay cientos como yo, con en el corazón en pedazos, pero saliendo a entregar cada uno de ellos, tratando de rescatar la esperanza entre los escombros. Hoy me siento más orgullosa que nunca de este país y su gente que se levanta del sufrimiento entre picos y palas. Un México que se une , un México lleno de hermanos que olvidan de donde vienen, quienes son o a donde iban para parar a ayudar entre las paredes de una ciudad caída, que trabajan incansablemente para rescatar, para alimentar, para darle la mano a otro ser humano. Se que Florencia y Martin también se sentirían orgullosos!!! Gracias a todos aquellos que nos ayudaron a buscarlos hasta el último momento, a los que entregaron horas en el caos para encontrarlos y a quienes han enviado palabras de aliento y abrazo para mi y mi familia. Gracias con todas mis fuerzas a todos aquellos que no han parado de trabajar todos estos días para rescatar a un hijo, una madre, una prima... Gracias! Gracias! Gracias! Almudena Suarez, Maluz Suarez, Mariana Hernandez ,Jorge Guasque y Gerardo del Valle por su empatía , por ayudarnos a recuperar las cosas de mis primos que nos dan algo para sostenernos. Mi Foren ,mi niña! Primo MartínVelez (como te decíamos los primos de Sonora) : Sé que donde estén , están abrazados,SONRIENDO y es así como siempre voy a recordarlos !Así se quedan en el alma de todos los que los amamos y nunca vamos a olvidarlos???? #repost

A post shared by Fernanda Castillo (@fernandacastillofcoficial) on

Castillo's Telemundo network partnered with the American Red Cross for a four-hour special that featured special guests like Jennifer LopezAlex RodriguezLuis FonsiPrince Royce and many more stars to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico. 

 

Stars like Salma Hayek are also joining forces with other organizations. The actress donated $100K to UNICEF, which as the star explains, has teams on the ground responding at the sites. 

"I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts and your compassion to help with anything that you can give," she said.

