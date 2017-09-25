Does Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Want to Date Javi Marroquin?

E! News: Has Hurricane Irma affected your family?

Briana DeJesus: We are OK but Nova's school got a little affected by it, but they're fine now.

E! News: How is it having two daughters now?

BD: Oh man I love it. But I have no time to myself. If it's not one child, it's the other child. [My youngest] is very colicky, she's lactose intolerant.

E! News: How did you enjoy your first fashion week?

BD: Yes, my very first fashion week and it was great. Nova loved it even more. She was so excited. You get to see all the little kids dressed up. It's adorable.