ICYMI: Here's a Video Mashup to Catch You Up on Season One of This Is Us

Try to prevent yourself from squealing out loud right now (but we won't blame you if you can't)...This Is Us returns tonight!

Yes, the beloved NBC series returns for the premiere of season two tonight, bringing the Pearson family back into our lives as we continue to watch how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) battle the trials and tribulations of life and love together.

But before all of that begins again, we wanted to make sure all of you are caught up on what's gone down so far.

From watching Rebecca and Jack's love story play out to meeting the "Big Three" for the first time to seeing how they've grown apart (and then back together), season one came with all the laughs, tears and emotional moments that made us fall in love with the Pearson family from the start.

Check out a full mashup of the first season in the video above (and just try not to tear up).

Once you're caught up (or refreshed), don't forget to tune into the premiere of This Is Us tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

