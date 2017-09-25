What Josh Gad's Kids Really Think of Him Starring in Frozen 2

Everyone loves Josh Gad's lovable Frozen character Olaf—well, maybe not everyone.

When E! News asked Gad how his kids reacted to the news of there being a Frozen sequel, Gad joked that they replied with "Daddy, I want more cereal."

"They're not interested in what I'm doing," he quipped.

All kidding aside, Gad said that his children are "really excited" about the upcoming movie, which is set to debut November 2019. Although, he explained how his kids get to experience Olaf at home.

"They're a little spoiled," he continued, "because I read to them these stories at night. When I read a book about Frozen, I read it as Olaf. So, they get it firsthand. So, for them, every day is a sequel for them."

Lucky!