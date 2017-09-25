Watch The Voice Season 13's Incredible First Blind Audition, Which Had Jennifer Hudson Throwing Shoes

As Miley begins dancing like she's at a vogue ball, Jennifer points out how similar how backstory is to Chris'. "Let me say this to you: You just said two things I can relate to," she says. "I grew up in the church, church singing, and my first experience, I used to go…watch all the queens perform. And that's who taught me first. So I can totally relate to that in every way. Yes, you came from church, but God gave you that voice to sing far and beyond. I can help get you there here at Team JHud."

Of course, just because he seems to be a perfect fit for Team JHud doesn't mean the other coaches are just going to roll over and die.

"I want you consider this: I have won this show with country artists, pop artists, R&B, but I've never won the show with a drag queen," Blake Shelton says, before taking it one step too far. "But look, today's my birthday…"

Miley cuts him off: "No, it's not!" LOL!

