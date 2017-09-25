Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photos

Cameran Eubanks is showing off her baby bump!

The Southern Charm star shared two gorgeous maternity photos, taken by her friend Kristin Burke, on Instagram Sunday. One photo shows Eubanks holding her baby bump with one hand and holding her husband Jason Wimberly's hand in the other while the couple walks down the beach. The second stunning pic is a solo photo of Eubanks on the beach, wearing the same beautiful strapless dress with buttons down the front in both pictures.

"Thank you to my wonderful and talented friend @kburkeyburke for taking these maternity photos," Eubanks captioned the post. "Dress is @fillyboomaternity. (Don't ask how much longer and no it's not twins.)"

The couple, who married in 2014, announced the pregnancy back in April. In a post on Instagram, Eubanks also revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. 

"Times a changin' y'all!" Eubanks wrote. "Baby Girl Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!"

