Jessie James Decker Says Eric Didn't Intend to Take Part in Team's National Anthem Protest

One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem. I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him. I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. I think about all of the men crying because they missed their wives so much, or the man telling me he hadn't seen his baby girl yet since she was born. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It's not about me. That's what I think about every time I sing it. I love our country so much. And we should all love and respect each other because this is the greatest country in the world. I see the love. I see the unity in all walks of life on a daily basis and It makes me so proud to be an American..... so In the words of Forrest Gump. That's all I have to say about that.
Jessie James Decker is speaking her mind.
The Eric & Jessie start took to Instagram Monday to share her thoughts on the national anthem protests in the NFL. In response to Donald Trump's comments about how sports teams should stand during the national anthem over the weekend, NFL teams have been responding during their games. Tom Brady was spotted locking arms with his Patriots teammates, as were the Miami Dolphins.
On Sunday, both the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks teams stayed in their locker rooms during the national anthem before their game in Nashville. The Titans released a statement about their decision Sunday. "As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."