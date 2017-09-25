Pretty Little Liars Is Getting a Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish

Freeform
No lie! Freeform isn't letting go of its Pretty Little Liars franchise just yet.
The network has handed out a pilot order to spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, E! News has confirmed. The new hour-long drama will see PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their roles of Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively, as they mix it up with a new crop of leading ladies. Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, penned by PLL author Sara Shepard, the action moves from Rosewood to the new town of Beacon Heights.
Here's how the network describes the series: "Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."
"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers' lives. Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more." said Karey Burke, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform. "We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did."
"I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon," executive producer I. Marlene King, who penned the pilot, added. "I can't wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."
Pretty Little Liars ran on the network for seven seasons, signing off for good just three months ago. A signature hit for the network, it ranked as cable's No. 1 drama among viewers 18-34 and 12-34 during its finale season. PLL also starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell.
