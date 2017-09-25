Lena Dunham's Trainer Tracy Anderson Shares Her Stress-Relieving Secrets

Lena Dunham has a pretty great reason for hitting the gym. And as you might expect from the woman who uses her platform to celebrate all forms of the female body, it doesn't involve feeling good in a new pair of yoga pants.

Her trainer, fitness guru Tracy Anderson, applauded the Girls creator for her approach to working out, sharing Lena's important message with E! News.

"First of all, Lena is the nicest person—probably on the planet—so all of my trainers just love to work with her," Tracy said while attending the 2nd anniversary party for the star's Lenny Letter, cohosted by Cole Haan. "But she also shows up for her health, so sometimes she trains with me and sometimes she doesn't."

So what does doing it for your health really mean? Isn't that what we're all in it for?

According to Tracy, it's about prioritizing the state of your mind and body, without a preoccupation with physical appearance. It also means maintaining a positive mindset and self-awareness while you're exercising.