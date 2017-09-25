Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Joint Appearance at Invictus Games

Splash News
There they are!
After more than a year of dating, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance together. The royal and Suits star stepped out holding hands as they made their way to the wheelchair tennis game between New Zealand and Australia at the annual Paralympic-style Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday.
The couple kept it casual, Harry sporting a collared shirt and jeans while his American girlfriend opted for a white button down and denim. While they both wore sunglasses, there was no hiding in the crowd for these two.
Prince Harry and his off-screen leading lady were immediately met with some applause from attendees as they walked past arm in arm. It was a welcome change from Saturday night, when they sat roughly 30 yards away from each other at the opening ceremony for the games.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applauding after a game of wheelchair tennis (New Zealand beat their neighbours Australia) #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/24Qm6ybTtn— Jaren Kerr (@suggestedits) September 25, 2017
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Euan Cherry/WENN.com
Since confirming their romance last November, Prince Harry and Markle have rarely been photographed together save for a few off-duty moments, like a London date night, sneaking a smooch after a polo match and on the way to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception over the summer. Monday's appearance marks the first time they've attended an official public event side by side.
Unlike Saturday night, the duo sat together this time around and were spotted smiling, laughing, talking in each other's ear and taking in the games. When the match finished, the two stood up and clapped, as captured in video by The Toronto Star's Jaren Kerr. While it's clear the TV star wanted to support her British beau at his event, which he founded in 2014, their public outing will also fan speculation around a potentially looming engagement.
As an insider close to the royal previously told E! News he's "fast approaching" an engagement with the actress. "It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," the insider added. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."
While a proposal remains to be confirmed, there was no shortage of smiles for these two today!