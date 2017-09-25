Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Divorce Case Dismissed

The couple first filed for divorce in 2010, saying in a joint statement, "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers."

Then in 2011 the couple got back together and E! News confirmed that Billy Ray formally filed a request on March 11 to withdraw his divorce petition. However, the couple split and filed for divorce again in 2013.

But the couple has since reunited and often posts about each other on social media. The pair recently attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus and Tish shared a photo with her husband.