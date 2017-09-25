All the Details on Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' $2,999 Wedding Dress

Instagram
Jenelle Evans enjoyed the wedding of her dreams over the weekend, and now we have all the details on her perfect dress.
The Teen Mom star married David Eason while wearing a Martina Liana "French-inspired" lace wedding dress with a price tag set at $2,999.
The ivory and lace gown featured linear paneling, which was created to "elongate the figure" and "highlight the bride's curves." It also featured a laser-cut cage train and subtle side cutouts as well as a fit-and-flare silhouette.
The gown was accessorized with clear beads to add a bit of sparkle and lace buttons running down the back.
Meanwhile, the couple married during a rustic-themed ceremony at their North Carolina home on Saturday, which was exactly what Jenelle had envisioned.
Just a few months before the wedding, the reality star sat down with E! News and she expressed her hopes for a "backyard rustic theme" celebration with an "elegant, sweet and Southern" twist. She also envisioned a day when her three little ones, Ensley, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, would have a special role as mom ties the knot.
And it looks like that's exactly what she got! Scroll down for more photos inside her special day:
Congratulations again to the happy couple!