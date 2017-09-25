All the Details on Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' $2,999 Wedding Dress

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kylie,thumb

Kendall and Kylie Jenner DropThree: Every Piece, Ranked

Cameran Eubanks

Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photos

Sterling K Brown, Ellen

Sterling K. Brown Bares His Amazing Abs While Riding a Toy Tractor on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Jenelle Evans enjoyed the wedding of her dreams over the weekend, and now we have all the details on her perfect dress.

The Teen Mom star married David Eason while wearing a Martina Liana "French-inspired" lace wedding dress with a price tag set at $2,999.

The ivory and lace gown featured linear paneling, which was created to "elongate the figure" and "highlight the bride's curves." It also featured a laser-cut cage train and subtle side cutouts as well as a fit-and-flare silhouette.

The gown was accessorized with clear beads to add a bit of sparkle and lace buttons running down the back.

Photos

Jenelle Evans' Dream Wedding in North Carolina

Meanwhile, the couple married during a rustic-themed ceremony at their North Carolina home on Saturday, which was exactly what Jenelle had envisioned.

Just a few months before the wedding, the reality star sat down with E! News and she expressed her hopes for a "backyard rustic theme" celebration with an "elegant, sweet and Southern" twist. She also envisioned a day when her three little ones, Ensley, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, would have a special role as mom ties the knot.

And it looks like that's exactly what she got! Scroll down for more photos inside her special day:

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Magic Moments

On Sept. 224, Jenelle wrote, "Yesterday was magical. #EvansToEason #ForeverAndAlways."

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Little Man

Aong with a photo of her son Jace, Jenelle wrote, "I was extremely honored to be walked down the isle by this little man. He was happy for us, that's all that mattered for my big day. None of my family attended my wedding and I do not care, this boy is who mattered in the end. Jace did a great job and was super excited for the wedding to start! #LittleMan #Wedding #EvansToEason."

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Ring It In

Jenelle posted a photo of her son as the ring bearer and wrote, "My bubba did such a great job! He carried our rings to us very safely! #RingBearer #Wedding #EvansToEason."

Article continues below

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Evans to Easton

The DJ posted an Instagram photo of the newlyweds with the caption, "Jenelle & David post ceremony, congrats! #teenmom #teenmom2 #jenelleevans #abdjs #wedding #weddingdj #djfun #wilmingtonweddings #wilmingtonnc #charlotte #charlottenc #raleigh #raleighnc #mtv #mtv2 #bride #groom #wrightsvillebeach #djjason."

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Behind-the-Scenes Bride

The wedding DJ posted this behind-the-scenes photo of the bride on her big day.

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Rock D.J.

Absolute Best DJ posted a photo from the wedding with the caption, "Ready to rock #teenmom wedding! Congrats Jenelle & David! #teenmom2 #mtv #absolutebestdjservice #abdjs #weddingfun #weddingdj #dj #djfun #celebritywedding #wilmingtonweddings #wilmington #wilmingtonnc #charlotte #raleigh #raleighnc #wrightsvillebeach #bride #wedding."

Article continues below

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Let Them Eat Cake

The pair served cake from the One Belle Bakery.

Jenelle Evans Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Baby Love

Jenelle posted this photo with her daughter Ensley along with the caption, "She's a princess just like her momma."

Jenelle Evans, Wedding

Instagram

Still Standing

The couple stands together on their wedding day. Jenelle's photographer, Celeste Call, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the wedding, including watching the bride get ready ahead of her big day. She also shared a look at Jenelle's beautiful dress and a sweet moment with her now-hubby.

Article continues below

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , , Weddings , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.