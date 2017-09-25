Where Does Teen Wolf Rank Among TV's Best and Worst Series Finales?

Teen Wolf howled at the MTV moon for a final time (at least for now), a series finale packed with returning faces, resolution and a hint at what may come.

The hour, which was written by creator Jeff Davis, featured returning faces such as Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, Charlie Carver, and the defeat of the inugitae. While all that happened Tyler Posey's Scott McCall was put through the wringer—and then some.

"You gotta make it an epic fight," Davis told E! News about Scott's harrowing ordeal that included clawing his own eyes out. "You gotta make your main character bleed before he can win, so you have to have a moment of all hope is lost. It's all in the storytelling."