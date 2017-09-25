Where Does Teen Wolf Rank Among TV's Best and Worst Series Finales?

Teen Wolf howled at the MTV moon for a final time (at least for now), a series finale packed with returning faces, resolution and a hint at what may come.
The hour, which was written by creator Jeff Davis, featured returning faces such as Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, Charlie Carver, and the defeat of the inugitae. While all that happened Tyler Posey's Scott McCall was put through the wringer—and then some.
"You gotta make it an epic fight," Davis told E! News about Scott's harrowing ordeal that included clawing his own eyes out. "You gotta make your main character bleed before he can win, so you have to have a moment of all hope is lost. It's all in the storytelling."
At the end of the day, Davis, who said there are only discussions about a Teen Wolf revival or reboot at MTV, said he was proud of the show.
"I'm most proud of the fact that the show has meant so much to so many people, not just the fans, but the people who have worked on it," he said. "I've helped people become directors, I've helped them become writers, that's a great responsibility to be given. To be able to help other people get where they want to go in their careers, that's a really nice gift. And the fact that it's meant so much to both crew, cast, and fans, that makes me proud. And the fact that people loved working on it. They loved coming back every day."
Where does the Teen Wolf series finale rank among recent TV send-offs? You may be surprised. See below for the ranking of TV series finales based on reader votes.
FX/NBC
Endings are the worst.
Any TV showrunner will tell you that. No matter what, people will be upset. There's nothing you can do about that. But still, every now and then, one show will come pretty close to sticking the landing. But which series had the best series finale of all-time?
You voted, and now it's time to find out how all the series stack up!
HBO
Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent
CBS
Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent
Article continues below
Randy Tepper/Showtime
Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent
HBO
Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent
Ron P. Jaffe/Fox
Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent
Article continues below
NBC
Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent
Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME
Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent
ABC/Mario Perez
Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%
Article continues below
FX
Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent
Greg Gayne/FOX
Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent
The WB
Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent
Article continues below
HBO
Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent
Ron Tom/ABC
Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent
HBO
Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent
Article continues below
FOX
Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent
ABC
Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent
HBO
Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent
Article continues below
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent
Freeform
Loved It: 55.3 percent
Loathed It: 44.7 percent
Article continues below
CW
Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent
Fox
Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent
AMC
Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent
Article continues below
ABC
Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent
HBO
Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent
Art Streiber/NBC
Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent
Article continues below
Fox
Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent
The CW
Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%
Chris Haston/NBC
Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent
Article continues below
The WB
Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent
ABC
Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent
Prashant Gupta/FX
Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent
Article continues below
MTV
Loved It: 79.8 percent
Loathed It: 20.2 percent
HBO
Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent
NBC
Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%
Article continues below
Fox
Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent
NBC
Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent
Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent
Article continues below
CBS
Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%
Ursula Coyote/AMC
Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent
NBC
Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent
Article continues below
Joe Pugliese/NBC
Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent
CLICK: Check out our ranking of Parenthood's most tear-jerking moments of all time
Be sure to read our Teen Wolf post-mortem with Davis now.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!