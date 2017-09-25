Drew Scott Suffers Dancing With the Stars Hamstring Injury—Will He Perform?

It wouldn't be a season of Dancing With the Stars without an early injury and this time it's Property Brothers star Drew Scott who is on the mend.
In the clip above, Scott is seen rehearsing with his partner Emma Slater, and physically winces in pain.
"[Expletive] It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring," he says in the clip. "Oh man. It felt like a snap kind of." The two were rehearsing the rumba for Latin night, set for Tuesday, Sept. 26. E! News has learned Scott pulled his hamstring and may sit out of Dancing on Monday, Sept. 25. It all depends on how he's feeling after a grueling schedule of rehearsal, travel and shooting for his HGTV series.
"Right now I can't bend my leg or put weight on it," he says in the video recorded on Sunday, Sept. 24. "So I don't know what we're going to do for tomorrow. So annoying!"
Scott, who had taken over the Dancing With the Stars Snapchat account to share behind the scenes footage, and apologized to Slater.
"That's OK, why are you sorry to me? I feel so bad," she says in the SnapChat upload.
Scott seemed determined to dance though. "I'm nursing it tonight," he says on SnapChat. "This is going to get better."
Safe to say Drew Scott and brother Jonathan Scott won't pull a Parent Trap and have Jonathan sub in, but we can dream, right?
Dancing With the Stars injuries are common for both the participating celebrities and professional dancers. Sharna Burgess, Mark Ballas and Derek Hough have all recently missed performances with their celebrity partners in seasons past. Last season's finalist Normani Kordei was injured before the finale. Learn more about DWTS injuries in our guide.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.