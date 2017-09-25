Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Unicorn Balloons For Their Daughter's Birthday Are Pure Magic

Have you ever seen anything more magical?

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo pulled out all the stops for their daughter Dusty Rose Levine's first birthday and celebrated with gigantic unicorn balloons. 

Prinsloo shared a picture of the amazing balloon creations on Instagram.

"We made it once around the sun....☀️ @adamlevine 
Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids. Thank you @johnalfordballoons" the model wrote alongside the photo of her and the Maroon 5 band member standing in front of the purple, pink and blue balloon creatures.

Dusty Rose was born in September 2016. While she is currently the couple's only child, that won't be the case for long. Prinsloo revealed that she's pregnant with baby number two in an Instagram post on Sept. 13. "ROUND 2....." she captioned the photo.

There's no denying that Levine is a family man. Upon accepting his star for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Levine gave his daughter and wife a shout-out and said he was "one of the luckiest people who's ever lived."

"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," he said at the time. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."

He also called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest shortly after Dusty Rose was born and described the parenting process as a "beautiful experience." 

"I've been a parent for three weeks; what do I know? I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly," he told Ryan Seacrest. "There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."

We can't wait to see how the couple celebrates their next little one's birthday.

