Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Unicorn Balloons For Their Daughter's Birthday Are Pure Magic

There's no denying that Levine is a family man. Upon accepting his star for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Levine gave his daughter and wife a shout-out and said he was "one of the luckiest people who's ever lived."

"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," he said at the time. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."

He also called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest shortly after Dusty Rose was born and described the parenting process as a "beautiful experience."

"I've been a parent for three weeks; what do I know? I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly," he told Ryan Seacrest. "There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."