Teen Model Dubbed "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" at Age 6 Walks in D&G Fashion Show

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The 6-year-old once dubbed the most beautiful girl in the world is all grown up and hitting the catwalk.
When models hit the runway at the recurring Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the weekend during Milan Fashion Week, 16-year-old Thylane Blondeau was among them. The France native stepped out sporting one of the label's Queen of Hearts-inspired gown, complete with a red rose crown.
While she made a splash as one of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's stunners this season, this is certainly not the first time Blondeau has captured the industry's attention.
A decade ago, the 6-year-old child model gained international fame when she was described as the most beautiful girl in the world. Having begun modeling at 4 years old and her photograph instantly famous, she went on to star in a controversial editorial spread in Vogue Paris and was likened to an early Kate Moss.
More than ten years later, she clearly has not gotten sick of modeling. Still in her teens, she's currently represented by WME-IMG and is a brand ambassador for L'Oréal.
As the old saying goes, age is but a number. "Well, Kate Moss started modeling at the age of 15, and that was a little while ago. So no. I'm not too young," she previously told Teen Vogue. "If you have a good agency and people who take care of you…it's perfect."