Teen Model Dubbed "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" at Age 6 Walks in D&G Fashion Show

The 6-year-old once dubbed the most beautiful girl in the world is all grown up and hitting the catwalk.

When models hit the runway at the recurring Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the weekend during Milan Fashion Week, 16-year-old Thylane Blondeau was among them. The France native stepped out sporting one of the label's Queen of Hearts-inspired gown, complete with a red rose crown.

While she made a splash as one of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's stunners this season, this is certainly not the first time Blondeau has captured the industry's attention.