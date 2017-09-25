Broadway Stars Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Are Married

Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale

CJ Rivera/Getty Images

Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo have officially said "I do."

The Broadway stars were the main event Sunday night as they became husband and wife. After getting engaged last February, the Tony-nominated Hamilton star and her actor beau tied the knot surrounded by loved ones, including TV star Jesse Tyler Ferguson

"A TOAST TO THE GROOM, TO THE BRIDE! congrats to our beautiful friends @phillipasoo & @stevepasquale," the Modern Family actor wrote to the new Mr. and Mrs. on Instagram. "welcome to the married club! #onabicyclebuiltforsoo."

Photos

Celebs Who've Officiated Weddings

We're engaged! In love with this man. I will enjoy spicy noodle soup with him for the rest of my days.

A post shared by Phillipa Soo (@phillipasoo) on

The People v. O. J. Simpson actor popped the question to the Amélie actress in early February 2016 and subtly announced the news on social media. "Oh just some spicy Chinese noodles with my bride to be," Pasquale wrote at the time. 

"We're engaged! In love with this man. I will enjoy spicy noodle soup with him for the rest of my days," Soo added on her own social media. 

The Six Feet Under actor was previously married to fellow Broadway star Laura Benanti for six years. 

Congratulations to the new husband and wife!

