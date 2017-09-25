John Stamos Posts an Old Video of the Olsen Twins and It Makes Us Miss Full House

Have mercy! That's an old throwback video.
John Stamos—A.K.A Uncle Jesse on the ‘90s sitcom Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House—posted an Instagram video of his former co-stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen this weekend that dates back to 1989. The Olsen twins took turns playing the youngest daughter in the TV family, Michelle Tanner, on Full House.
The Instagram video shows Stamos asking one of the Olsen twins what his name is, to which the little three-year-old responds "John." The other Olsen twin then says "Jesse" and sticks her tongue out at him.
"#NetflixandHug Who's watching? #FullerHouse S3 #SayMyName" Stamos captioned the video. Season three of Fuller House kicked off Sept. 22, which was also the 30th anniversary of Full House.
Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Stamos has shared this video. The actor posted the exact same video on March 10, 2016 and included a similar caption at the time. "Say my name" #StamosHomeMovies #Fullerhouse#MkAshley. #TBT" it read.
But who doesn't love a good family video?
Even though the twins' TV sisters DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) are on Fuller House, the Olsens are not part of the remake. Sweetin said there's an "open invite" if the twins ever want to join the show; however, Jeff Franklin, creator of Full House and Fuller House, doesn't seem to be holding his breath.
"Personally, I've given up asking them," Franklin told TVLine. "The door is open, but I'm not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don't seem interested in coming. It's been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It's up to them to decide if they want to come play or not."