James Corden Returning to Host the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Who better than James Corden to host the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards?

Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that the 39-year-old will emcee the event for the third consecutive year. Known as "the official launch of the awards season," the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Nov. 5.

This year's ceremony will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community "in living and aging well, with dignity and purpose, and in helping each other in times of need." Recipients for this year's awards will be announced at a later date.