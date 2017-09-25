The Good Doctor Is More Than What You Might Think It Is

The Good Doctor may sound, on the surface, just like many other shows that have come before it.

The concept of a doctor who's brilliant with medicine but not so brilliant with other people isn't a new idea before—and in fact it's been done before by the same creator, David Shore, as a show called House—but let it be known that The Good Doctor is definitely not House.

This time, the brilliant doctor has savant syndrome, and the pilot follows the hospital board as they're weighing the pros and cons of hiring him as a surgical resident, all while he's saving lives and slowly winning over the hospital staff.

"In some ways, you want to be like yeah, it's just like House, go and watch it, 'cause House was amazing," star Freddie Highmore told us at ABC's TCA summer press tour. "But at the same time, I think there's a huge difference in the main characters. For me, Shawn has such a optimism to him, and a happiness to him that he brings to this hospital."