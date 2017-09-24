Oops! Jeffrey Dean Morgan Just Let It Slip That Hilarie Burton Is Pregnant With a Girl

Someone just let the cat out of the bag and that someone is definitely Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead actor, who is notoriously private, had quite the secret slip-up when he accidentally informed an entire crowd of people at the Supernatural convention in New Jersey earlier today that he and his lady love Hilarie Burton were expecting a baby girl. The duo have a 7-year-old son named Gus.

After his gaff today, the star threw the towel in and just fessed up ASAP. He took to his Instagram right after to out himself—before the rest of the world could. The not-so-smooth former Grey's Anatomy star (RIP Denny) had a good attitude when he shared a fan photo showing the exact moment when he realized he'd messed up.

The 51-year-old wrote, "Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish.... I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans...and, as usual...she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

He may have made a mistake but he clearly made up for it in the sweetest of ways...