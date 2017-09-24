The Bachelor's Erica Rose Gets Engaged to Boyfriend at Daughter's 1st Birthday Party

The Bachelor star Erica Rose has a lot to celebrate today!

E! News has exclusively learned that Erica got engaged on Sunday to her boyfriend, Charles, at the Houston Zoo during her daughter Holland's first birthday party.

The reality star told E! News, "We got engaged today at the zoo at my daughters first birthday! Charles proposed in front of all our friends and family asked Holland's permission. He didn't want to take attention away from Holland but wanted all of our family and friends to be there so he took me outside and did it, and then we came back in and did her birthday cake and put a baby diamond ring on there for her."

Erica continued, "He is so amazing with Holland and it meant so much to me that he asked her permission to marry me too and presented her with her own tiny diamond ring."

Erica's ring, on the other hand, was anything but tiny. The mom was gifted quite the pear-shaped diamond sparkler from her main man.