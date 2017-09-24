Watch Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and More Join Dave Matthews Band for A Concert For Charlottesville

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

They're a band on a mission!

In response to the recent tragic events in their hometown of Charlottesville, Dave Matthews Band is hosting an evening of music and unity at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium in Virginia today.

Check out Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and Cage the Elephant as they join DMB for the charity event. Chris Martin also stopped by for a surprise perform during the concert.

The whole concert, which is directed by Brett Ratner, is free to residents of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia communities. Attendees are being encouraged to donate to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

Fans can watch the livestream, produced by Oath, here and can also tune into musicandunitytumblr

8 of the Biggest Benefit Concerts of All Time and How Much They Really Made

A Concert for Charlottesville Poster

