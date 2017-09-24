Mindy Kaling Says She's Going to Be a "Dorky Mom"

Mindy Kaling is opening up about becoming a mom.

In an extended clip from Willie Geist's interview with Kaling, the Mindy Project actress talks about becoming a mom and how she feels "anxious" about the experience. "Do you think you're gonna be the fun mom?" Geist asks Kaling. "Because I think that's the expectation."

Kaling tells Geist that she's "really happy that that's what I project," but right now she just feels "so anxious."

She then added, "I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."