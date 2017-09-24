Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and More NFL Stars Respond to Donald Trump's National Anthem Tweets

When Trump heard about Goodell's statement, he responded on Twitter. "Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand!" Trump said Saturday.

He then tweeted Sunday, "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"

Trump continued, "...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."